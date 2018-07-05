A-W girls get by H-LP

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield girls pushed their record to 22-4 for the season on June 28 as they beat Harris-Lake Park 7-0 in Orange City. The game was moved to Orange City due to the weather that we’ve endured.

A-W got their third consecutive shutout as they handled the Wolves but they did not do it without a challenge.

A-W was led by Lily Kenny, who had three hits in three trips to the plate. A-W was also aided by seven base on balls and nine stolen bases.

A-W scored three times in the first, then had single runs in the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth innings. The chance to blow things open were in the third and fifth innings, but the hits didn’t come when they needed them.

Things got a little scary as Natalie Nielsen took a shot off of her hand and shoulder. It was her pitching shoulder no less, but she continued to throw and said everything was fine.

Megan Meinen pitched the last two innings to complete the shutout.

A-W 3-0-1-1-1-1-0 = 7-6-0

HLP 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 = 0-4-3