A-W boys beat HMS

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield boys played at home against the Hawks of Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn on Thursday, June 26 and broke a tie in the fourth to win, 4-1.

AJ Nemesio pitched a complete game for A-W, giving up six hits and striking out 11. HMS scored an earned run in the fourth to tie the game after Sam Mullinix, A-W’s designated hitter, homered over the right field fence. Nick Jacobs later homered for A-W for an insurance run.

Nemesio led A-W at the plate with three of A-W’s eight hits. It was not a bad night’s work for him.

HMS did threaten late in the game as they had runners on the corners. Nemesio then struck out the next two hitters. A-W’s record for the year is now 13-5.

A-W 0-1-0-2-1-0-x = 4-8-0

HMS 0-0-0-1-0-0-0- = 1-6-0