Sydney Keith Ericson, 76

Sydney Keith Ericson of Alcester, SD, passed away on July 5, 2018, in Sioux Falls, SD. A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 8, 2018, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Wass Funeral Home in Alcester. His family will be hosting a memorial service at his home at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 13.

Sydney Keith Ericson was born March 30, 1942, in Hawarden, IA, to parents Mylo and Alice (Cooper) Ericson. Sydney and his big sister, Sue, attended a one-room country school in rural Union County, SD, where his mother taught before going to town to attend school. In 1954, he and his parents and sister moved to Long Beach, CA, so his mother could teach. He graduated from Millikan High School in Long Beach in 1960. After high school, he returned to South Dakota to work for his Uncle Amis. Sydney remained in South Dakota for six months and returned back to California to attend law school at Southwestern University in Los Angeles. He graduated from law school in 1967.

In 1965, while attending law school, he married his high school sweetheart, Marian Perez. Sydney and Marian raised three children while operating their own law office. In 1983, he went to work for Lawton Law Offices. He purchased the firm in 1986 and changed the name to Ericson Law. In 2008, after 22 years, Sydney retired from practicing law and he and Marian moved back to South Dakota to the family farm.

Sydney was a true jokester, always ready to crack a joke at the drop of a hat. In Sydney’s later years, he enjoyed his visits with the many friends that would stop by the farm almost daily.

Sydney is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Marian; three children, Michael, Axel (Amanda) and Aurem (Doug); three grandchildren, Cylia, Alexandra (Justin) and Austin; one great-granddaughter Aubrey; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mylo and Alice and his sister, Susan.

“No matter how hard your life is and no matter what you are going through at this very moment you can always count on two things, your family and your friends.” – Sydney Ericson