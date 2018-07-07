Martha Mae Anderson, 97

Martha Mae Anderson of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Friday, July 6, 2018, at the Akron Care Center in Akron.

Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m., July 14 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 13 with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., all at the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Martha Mae Appley was born on May 1, 1921, in Union County, South Dakota, to Joseph and Mattie (Telfrod) Appley. She had two sisters and a brother: Venita, Velma, and James (Bud) Appley. She attended her first eight grades in a one room county school and graduated from Akron High School in 1939. She married Russell Anderson on June 18, 1939, in Jackson, Minnesota, and they had two sons: Gary and Dale. They made their home on a farm southeast of Akron for 38 years and moved into Akron in 1981. Russell died on January 15, 1996.

Martha Mae was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith where she was faithful to her church. She was a member of the ELCW women’s organization which she served in many capacities. She liked games, puzzles, and arts and crafts. She enjoyed traveling and was a lover of nature, birds, animals, and God’s beautiful outdoors. Her children, grandchildren, relatives and friends had a special place in her heart.

Martha Mae is survived by her sons: Gary (Pamela) Anderson of Bethany, Missouri, and Dale (Pat) Anderson of Littleton, Colorado; grandchildren: Steven (Holly) Anderson, Robert (Amy) Anderson, April (Dan) Bupp, Jeffrey (Cheri) Anderson and Jeremy (Tonja) Anderson; 9 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Martha Mae was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell; grandson, Joshua Anderson; siblings: Venita (Russ) Utesch, Velma (Elmer) Heeren, and Bud (Betty) Appley.