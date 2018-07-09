A-W shuts out Le Mars Gehlen Catholic

By Hank Krause

In the final regular home season game for the Akron-Westfield softball team, A-W did the Jays in, 10-0.

Natalie Nielsen, pitching for A-W, gave up two Jay hits while striking out 9.

Nielsen struck out seven of the first nine Jay hitters.

Brynn Van Eldik opened for A-W with a two-bagger. Jaden Harris got on base. Courtney Waterbury got on by an error, then Kiana Appley got a hit to give A-W a two-zero lead.

In the second, Kami Bishop doubled and Alayna Mullinix lived by two Jay errors. In the fourth, A-W sent eight hitters to the plate to score four more runs. A-W used two base hits and interferences, a couple of walks, and a hit batter to put things out of reach. A-W scored twice in the fifth to put an end to it.

Van Eldik went three for four and Kiana Appley went four for four at the plate. Again, everyone contributed at the plate or on the base paths. Six stolen bases keeps the opponents off-balance.

A-W 2-2-4-0-2 = 10-9-0

LMC 0-0-0-0-0 = 0-2-4