A-W boys rout S.O. Wolverines

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield boys routed the South O’Brien Wolverines 14-1 at Akron-Westfield on July 2.

A-W scored seven runs in the first inning as A-W banged out four hits. The big hit was a triple by Leighton Blake. A-W put together two hit batters and a Wolverine error before A-W added three bloop hits to get A-W on the board.

A-W scored three runs in the second plus four in the third to total out 14 runs on eight hits, five walks, plus three hit batters. Sam Mullinix and Jack Anderson both had two hits to lead A-W.

It was kind of an odd game as A-W really didn’t have a solid or hard hit in the game. On paper, they all look like line drives.

Jack Anderson pitched for A-W, allowing two hits while sending five back to the dugout after they struck out.

A-W 7-3-4 = 14-8-0

S.O. 0-0-1 = 1-2-2