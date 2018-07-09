A-W boys win against LGC

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield Westerner boys handled the Le Mars Gehlen Catholic Jays with ease.

Behind the pitching of Jack Anderson and Nick Jacobs, the Jays were held to six spaced hits and they struck out 10. A-W opened by scoring three runs in the first then adding single runs in every inning there after. A-W just sort of packed away to keep adding a run but the big run was in the sixth. Jacobs met up with a Jay pitch and used the People’s Bank sign for a buffer.

A.J. Nemesio led A-W at the plate as he went three for four. Jacobs and Aaron Hartman had two hits which helped add up to A-W’s 11 hit total. Chris Steffen also added a triple to the cause.

A-W’s record now stands at 15-5.

A-W 3-1-1-1-1-1-x = 8-11-0

LGC 0-0-0-0-2-0-1 = 3-6-2