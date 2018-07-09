Vernold Arden Olson, Age 83

Vernold Olson of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, June 28, 2018 surrounded by his family at his home in Akron.

A Memorial Service was held Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Military honors was provided by Hoschler American Legion Post 186 of Akron.

Vernold Arden Olson was born on August 3, 1934 to Arthur and Cora (Ellefson) Olson on a farm near Volin, Yankton County, South Dakota, and was baptized in Trondhjem Lutheran Church. After the family moved to Alcester, SD, in 1945, he was confirmed in Roseni Lutheran Church. He moved to Battle Creek, Michigan, for his senior year of high school to live with his sister. While in Michigan, he graduated high school in 1953 and worked a factory job for a few years. He then moved back to Akron to begin farming. Vernold was married to Vanita Meske; they had three children: Mark, Julie, and Teresa, and they later divorced. In 1958 he enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Junction City, KS from 1961-1962. He was honorably discharged in 1963 and he moved back to Akron to continue farming. Vernold was united in marriage to Dorothy Kemper-Ver Hoeven on January 11, 1987. Vernold farmed until he retired in 2004 at 70 years old.

Vernold was a member of Union Creek Lutheran Church and Albert E. Hoschler American Legion Post No. 186 of Akron. Vernold enjoyed playing many card games specifically Pinochle and Rummy and bowling. He loved his children and grandchildren. He had a great sense of humor with a sarcastic side that he would often tease his family with.

Vernold is survived by his wife of over 31 years, Dorothy; children: Mark (Cindy) Olson of Akron, Julie (David) Bock of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Teresa (John) Birkley of Merrill, Iowa; stepchildren: Barb (Randy) Ballard of Hawarden, Iowa, Julie (Terry) Miller of Hawarden, Lori Ver Hoven of Le Mars, Iowa, and Marsha (Tom) Von Seggern of Atlantic, Iowa; grandchildren: Ashley (Josh) Johnson, Amanda (Justin) Kyte, Mindy Bock, Andra (fiancé, Michael Akins) Luesebrink, and Craig Luesebrink; six step grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; nine step great grandchildren; siblings: Larry (Betty) Olson, Nelda Hultgren, and Cleone Humpal; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Vernold was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Michael; five siblings, Melinda Peterson, Arlene Johnson, Rosella Richmond, LeVila Johnson, Gaylord Olson; and a nephew, John Peterson, who was killed in action in 1967 in Vietnam.