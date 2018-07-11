Akron Care Center Caring hands, loving hearts

When therapy or nursing care is needed, Akron has a five-star rated private living apartment room just for you or your loved one.

The Akron Care Center is a 45-room certified Medicaid and Medicare care facility for people needing short-term stays after hospitalization to long-term nursing care.

In the Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services’ rating system, the Akron Care Center’s staff received a high quality rating, increasing the facility’s overall rating to the highest rating possible — five stars, said Akron Care Center Administrator Alan Bruinsma.

Not only does the Akron Care Center have a well-trained, caring staff but the facility provides a great quality of life for its residents and therapy patients.

The living spaces in each of the two neighborhoods include spacious bathrooms with showers and individualized temperature controls. Plus, there are free WiFi and cable access with wall-mounted flat screen TVs provided.

Each neighborhood has its own private dining area and a spa tub to enjoy luxurious whirlpool baths.

The Akron Care Center also has a front porch to enjoy the outdoors and easily accessible outdoor garden courtyards. Staff also gives residents cart rides throughout the town in the sunshine.

When the weather is inclement, residents don’t have to bear the rainy or wintry elements as they can get into vehicles in the center’s attached garage.

Residents’ families and guests can also enjoy meeting together in the Great Room conference center or in the Bistro area.

Most importantly, physicians make “house calls” on a regular basis, saving residents from having to travel.

Residents and patients have access to physical, speech and occupational therapy services and exercise equipment designed for those with mobility challenges.

To take a tour or more information, call 712-568-2422.