It was a real Bash!

The Akron Area Chamber of Commerce held its first annual Fourth of July Bash. Several hundred people enjoyed the festivities on July 4 in the Akron City Park. Festivities included free swimming at the Akron Pool courtesy of Hawarden Regional Healthcare, the first Chamber Farmers Market of the season, face painting, animal balloons, bubble fun, many food vendors, music by Prairie Winds Jazz Band, a patriotic program presented by Albert E. Hoschler American Legion Post No. 186, an original song by Craig Winquist, Akron Fire-Rescue Department equipment available to explore, and lots of fun! However, due to rain later in the evening, the firework display, sponsored by Thorson Drug and Heyl Truck Lines, was moved to Saturday, July 7 at the Akron Golf Course. Other event sponsors with the Akron Area Chamber, Thorson Drug, Heyl Truck Lines, and Hawarden Regional Healthcare were Albert E. Hoschler Post No. 186, Craig Winquist, The Akron Hometowner, and Birdie & Carol Harris School of Performing Arts.

Fireworks light the sky at the Akron Golf Course. (photo)