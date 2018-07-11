14th Annual Heritage Music Fest coming July 21 in Elk Point

Enjoy a day of a variety of country, gospel, classic rock and roll music Saturday, July 21 at the air-conditioned Elk Point-Jefferson School Middle School Gym, 402 S. Douglas, from 11 am – 9:00 p.m.

Featured artists will be nationally renowned Nashville Singer/Songwriter Terry S. Smith who is famous for Johnny Cash’s recording of “Far Side Banks of Jordan”. He is also the National Traditional Country Music Association Songwriter of the Year in 1995 and 1996. A Songwriter with a Different Touch” is a superior performer whose music has been recorded by Johnny and June Carter Cash, Roy Acuff, The Oak Ridge Boys, and others. He is a favorite at festivals. His web site is www.terrysmith.us.

The festival will be dedicated to Rick and Harriette Andersen of Underwood, Iowa. They have been back up duo for international, national and local fiddlers, singers and instrumentalists for over 20 years. They are also NTCMA Hall of Fame Inductees and have attended Heritage Music Festival since its inception in 2004! Richard “Rick” Andersen passed away in May and will be very missed by all.

Featured Duo is Don Joy and Melanie Lynn from Lynchburg, Missouri. You will enjoy their classic country, gospel and original songs and harmony. They have hooked up musically to reach a new level of recordings from various artists in the traditional country music world including a tribute to Wade Jackson and been awarded 2016 Vintage Country CD of the Year by NTCMA!

Popular 2017 South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Band “Mogen’s Heroes” will grace our stage for the first time this year. They have contributed to and had a significant impact on rock and roll music in South Dakota and have been entertaining audiences for over 30 years with their tight harmonies, musicianship and humor. You will enjoy them!!

Newcomers to our stage this year are Julie and Mike Couch who will entertain you with their Classic country and country gospel music and sweet spirit! They hail from Norfolk, Nebraska and are a favorite for dances at VFW’s, Legions, Senior Centers and events.

It is a pleasure to hear talented Windom, Minnesota singer/songwriter Sean Benz. Sean is a music teacher and performs at the National Traditional Country Music Festival in LeMars. His rendition of Johnny Cash and Roger Miller is amazing as well as his early Rock and Roll!! He taught music at Dakota Valley in the 2016-17 School year! Look for his new CD!

Entertaining with his original and country songs is popular Sioux City Singer/Songwriter Jack Langley. Jack is the 2005 recipient of the Danny Matousek Lifetime Achievement Award and Inductee into The Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005! He has been entertaining audiences for years.

Also on the program is local recording artist Elaine Peacock. She sings gospel, Patsy Cline, and variety of music for all ages and has released nine CDs since 2003, including an album of Hit Songs by her producer Dennis Morgan who wrote songs for Barbara Mandrell, Ronnie Milsap, Charlie Pride. Elaine is also a square dance caller, 2009 NTCMA and 2010 South Dakota Hall of Fame Inductee. Joining her on the piano is Elk Point recording artist, and 2015 South Dakota Country Music Hall of Famer, Isabel Trobaugh who released her CD “Isabel’s Favorites in 2016.

Back for another year is bee keeper and Gospel Singer Danny Bliss from Harrisburg SD. You will hear awesome gospel music in the style of Elvis! Danny performs for rodeos, festivals, churches, and is a regular on Christian ministry children’s’ TV show “Burnie the Bunny” in Sioux Falls, SD.

Entertaining on the drums will be Terry Durr from Le Mars, IA, who drums for several bands and singers. Singer Nancy Rogers also from Le Mars will share her beautiful voice and harmonies.

The South Dakota Country Music Hall of Fame Band “Dakota Country Pickers” will be performing and backing up other musicians and singers. They are all SD Country Music Hall of Fame Inductees and are regulars at the South Dakota Country Music Hall of Fame Opry and Museum in Lennox, SD.

The Masons Famous Roast Beef Dinner is served at 5:00 p.m. (carry outs available).

Concessions begin at 11 a.m. with a Circle Jam Area for any musician/singer. Bring your lawn chairs, a free will donation for music, dancing shoes, and enjoy excellent music to benefit Elk Point Masonic Lodge #3 High School Scholarship program and the Youth SDCHIP program.

Thank you to all our sponsors. Bring your dancing shoes, there will be a place to dance and enjoy the music.

Visit Heritage Music Festival on website: https://epmusicfest.wixsite.com/2018 Like Facebook page: Heritage Music Festival @elkpointheritagemusicfest Contact: Larry Clark 712-259-3191 email: lgclark@vastbb.net or Elaine Peacock 712-204-4151, email elaine@elainepeacock.com