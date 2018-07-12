A-W boys get by Kingsley-Pierson

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield boys played at Kingsley on July 7 and edged the Kingsley- Pierson Panthers, 6-5.

A-W took a two-nothing lead to the third before K-P scored to get close. A-W plated three runs in the first as Reagan Frankl and Leighton Blake both singled to get two on. Conner Anderson got on by an error. With two outs, Nick Jacobs singled. Damien Ericson walked, Aaron Hartman and Sam Mullinix both got hit by a pitch as A-W accounted for four runs. A-W had a chance to add to the board but got retired and left the bases loaded.

K-P scared A-W in the seventh as they scored three runs before getting the final two outs to end it 6-5.

K-P got four hits but were issued five walks and a hit batter.

Conner Anderson gave up three hits while striking out five. Chris Steffen pitched 2/3 of an inning as well as Reagan Frankl. No one for A-W had more than one hit but still they had eight hits altogether.

A-W 0-1-1-0-4-0-0 =6-8-0

K-P 0-0-1-0-0-1-3 = 5-4-4