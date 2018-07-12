The Akron Rebels beat Larchwood, 13-6, July 6 in Akron.

Austin Allard got the win and pitched a complete game, giving up six hits and striking out three.

The leading hitters for the Rebels were Randall Waterbury going 2-for-4 with a home run, Tanner Bundy 3-for-5, Brett Stolpe 2-for-4, and Dan Smith 2-for-4.

VS Harrisburg

The Rebels lost to Harrisburg, 8-7, July 8, at home. The Rebels were down 8-3 entering the final inning and rallied with four runs but came up a little short.

Dan Smith pitched 5 1/3 innings and struck out 11 Harrisburg batters. Spenser Wardrip pitched the rest of the game and struck out four.

The leading hitters were Austin Allard 2-for-5, Nick Meisinger 2-for-5, Brett Stolpe 1-for-3, Randall Waterbury 1-for-3, Caleb Colt 1-for-3, and Dan Smith 1-for-2.