Monday morning accident sends one to hospital

By Julie Ann Madden

A three-vehicle accident Monday morning in Akron resulted in the driver being transported to an area hospital, then lifeflighted to another.

Tamara E. Decker, 36, of Akron, was driving her 2009 Ford Edge westbound on Hardy Street when the vehicle struck two cars in the 300 block of Hardy Street, then continued westward to the 200 block of Hardy Street where the SUV struck the South Street Plaza building and adjacent electrical transformer box before coming to a stop.

At press time, Akron Police Chief William Young said the reason for the accident was unknown as the investigation continues.

Decker, who was trapped in the SUV, was extricated by Akron Fire-Rescue personnel “who used everything they had, including the Jaws of Life,” to free her, said Young.

“The fire department did a magnificent job because it was a bad one,” said Young.

Decker was transported by Akron Fire-Rescue ambulance members to Hawarden Regional Healthcare for transportation by a helicopter to another hospital.

Her SUV was a total loss, said Young while the two parked vehicles, owned by Damon Green of Akron, each received about $2,000 in damages. One vehicle was sideswiped while the other was rear-ended hard enough to push it into an adjacent yard.

Several Akron residents were without electricity and as of press time, Akron city crews were working to restore electricity to all those affected.

South Street Plaza will be affected for a couple of days by the outage one business owner told The Akron Hometowner.