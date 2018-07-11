‘Flood 2018’ ends

The June Flood of 2018 is officially in the books with the reopening of Highway 48 July 1 wrote Akron Fire-Rescue Chief Shane Coyle on the department’s Facebook page.

In reference to all the help received, Coyle said, “This cannot be done without the dedicated group of volunteers that I am so proud to lead as Fire Chief. Their dedication goes way beyond what most people will understand, missing days of work, sleepless nights, hours away from family and their lives put on hold.”

“I want them all to know that I am forever grateful for their dedication to the department, the city, and the citizens they so proudly serve. Thank you!”