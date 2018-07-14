Marilyn K. Quilleash, Age 75

Marilyn K. Quilleash of Sioux City, Iowa passed away Thursday, July 12, 2018. Funeral services are Monday, July 16, 2018, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, Sioux City. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Marilyn was born the daughter of Robert and Mona (Rozell) Smith on May 20, 1943, in Akron, Iowa. She graduated from Akron High School. After graduation, she moved to Sioux City where she would make her home. Marilyn married Albert “Red” Quilleash on September 16, 1967 in Akron, Iowa. Red died in 1996.

Marilyn worked for Sioux Tools, managed Books & More, and sold Avon for many years.

Marilyn’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends and putting their needs before her own. Her motherly care and love for her sons extended well past their childhood and was still a big part of her life.

She was a member of the Red Hatters and the Bingo Broads.

Marilyn is survived by two sons, David Quilleash of Plymouth, Minn. and Bob (Gale) Quilleash of Germantown Hills, Ill.; two grandchildren, Jessica Shepherd and Addison Quilleash; and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Red, and one sister, JoAnn.