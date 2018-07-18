It’s back to state for the Lady Westerners!

Pulling out the win in the eighth inning, 6-5, against West Monona, members of the Akron-Westfield softball team celebrate and pose with their state qualifier banne. The team was given a royal send-off Sunday afternoon with a program in the school auditorium and then led out of town by the Akron Fire Department and Akron Police Department. In their 14th state appearance in the last 16 years, A-W began state action Monday, July 16 when they faced New London in the first round.

NOTE: No. 2 A-W defeated No. 7 New London,12-2, in six innings Monday, July 16 in the first round of the state tournament to advance and play Wed., July 18 at 1 p.m.