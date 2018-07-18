Advice for high school students and young adults by Brendan Uhl

You don’t have to have it all figured out.

You don’t have to know what you want to do when you grow up, and if you think you know, you can change your mind at any time. This is your life, and as far as we know you only get one, so do what makes you happy, as long as you can be a decent human being while doing it.

You don’t have to go to college to be successful. If you have no idea what you want to do after college, you’re probably better off working for a couple years instead of going 30k into debt to start of your adult life.

Carpenters, plumbers, iron workers, and electricians all make a good living, and they’re all looking for young men and women to get into the trades. There will be education involved in these trades, but you don’t have to take out loans to get it.

I’m not…I repeat, I am not telling you to drop out of college, or to not go at all. I’m saying you don’t have ﻿to just because that’s what everyone else is doing. Think about what it is that you enjoy doing, and then ask yourself how you can make a career out of it. If you want to be a teacher: go to college. Lawyer? Go to college. Doctor? Go to college. You get the idea.

Here are some things that will help you be successful, no matter what path you choose.

• Show up on time, ready to work (That means 10 minutes early).

• Ask questions if you don’t understand something. There is nothing worse than someone pretending to know how to do something.

• Be respectful of those who are in authority positions. I know this is tough, but trust me on this one. If someone is trying to teach you something, just listen. Even if you already know how to do it. Just listen.

• Act like you care. Even if you don’t (but if you don’t, you might want to think about getting a different job).

Time is on your side. If I could tell you how young you will feel at 30, you’d probably relax a bit more.