A-W boys topple Central Lyon

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield boys played in the second game of the Regional Tournament on Saturday, July 14. A-W got by Central Lyon 3-1.

This game followed the debacle of Le Mars Gehlen and Trinity Christian. Gehlen snuck by Trinity by the score of 24-21. It was just awful but Le Mars Gehlen advanced to the next round.

Central Lyon jumped out on top of A-W by scoring a lone run in the first to lead 1-0 on Thursday, July 12. The game was suspended at the end of two because of lightning, later to be followed by more lightning plus a needed rain.

Two nights later, A-W scored three runs in the third as A-W used two walks and a passed ball to get into scoring position. AJ Nemesio hit into a fielder’s choice to score one run. Quinn Bundy doubled to right center, followed by Nick Jacobs’ base hit to score two runners and A-W led 3-1.

Jack Anderson started on Thursday night. AJ Nemesio pitched four innings on Saturday giving up no runs. Jacobs finished it off to pick up the save.

A-W pitchers gave up four hits while striking out nine. It was really a pretty quick game that lasted part of two days.

A-W played Le Mars Gehlen on Monday, July 17 at A-W.

CL 1-0-0-0-0-0-0 = 1-4-1

A-W 0-0-3-0-0-0-x = 3-5-1