Shirley Mogenthaler, Age 82

Shirley Morgenthaler, 82, of Plano, Texas, formerly of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on May 15, 2018 in Plano, Texas. Private family services were held on Thursday, July 25, 2018 at the Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Rev. Dr. Jean Ziettlow of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Le Mars officiated. Burial followed at Memorial Cemetery in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com

Shirley Morgenthaler was born on August 11, 1935 to Fred and Minnie Jacobs in Akron, Iowa. She is a graduate of Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse in Casper, Wyoming until moving overseas with her husband Dave and their three children. Their travels took them to Singapore, Thailand, Egypt, Argentina, Japan, and Canada. Upon retiring in Bella Vista, Arkansas, Shirley spent many years as a volunteer sharing her love and knowledge of collectibles and jewelry.

Shirley enjoyed life and had many interests and friends. She loved to read, spend time with her friends, and socialize at the community pool. In her younger years, Shirley enjoyed travelling with Dave to many exotic destinations, among them Kenya, Vienna, Greece, Australia and Hong Kong. One of her greatest joys was in becoming a Grandmother and she delighted in spending as much time as possible with her beloved granddaughter, Mia.

Shirley is survived by her son James Morgenthaler and wife Kathy of Irving, Texas, son Robert Morgenthaler and wife Ajar of Bangkok, Thailand and their daughter Mia Maria. She also leaves behind sisters Lavonne Engelbrecht of Le Mars, Iowa and Inez Borchers of Akron, Iowa, and 4 nieces and 3 nephews, as well as many great nephews and great nieces. She was preceded in death by her son Steven and husband David.