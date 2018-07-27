Welch Repair & Tire fixing cars, trucks, tractors, tires…everything

“We fix everything,” said Welch Repair & Tire co-owner Jerod Welch.

“Just ask,” said his wife, Tracy, who is co-owner and Service Manager at their 100 Norka Drive location in Akron.

At Welch Repair & Tire, Mechanics Sean Gallaugher and Randy Frerichs fix autos, ATVs, trucks, small engines (lawn mowers, weed eaters, and chain saws), farm tractors and equipment, and even firefighters’ overshoes.

Their work includes engine replacement and repairing vehicles’ air conditioning, transmission, power trains, and brake work.

People can also get their auto windshields repaired or replaced at Welch Repair & Tire.

They have the technology to perform troubleshooting computer scans on new vehicles and reset Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems.

At Welch Repair & Tire, people can also order tires for any make or model, and the mechanics also do split rim tire repairs.

Since the Welch couple opened their business’ doors in September 2013, they’ve found a collection of oddball things, including half a set of pliers and screwdrivers in tires they’ve

repaired.

The most challenging auto repair has been working on Honda Odyssey and Chevrolet Traverse engines as the engines drop out of the bottom instead of lifting out the top. Figuring out how to fix the “too rich or too lean gas” code is also a challenge but challenges intrigue the mechanics.

“When we first bought the building five years ago, we had no intention of opening a business,” said Jerod. “We were just going to use it for our own farm storage.”

“With enough people prodding me from the community, we decided to open it as a business,” he said. “Without the community, we wouldn’t be successful.”

“It’s been a lot more successful than we thought it would be,” said Tracy.

So successful, Jerod does mechanical work nights and weekends in addition to the two mechanics.

“A plus for the community is we do customer pickups and deliveries,” said Tracy.

Welch Repair & Tire is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to Noon on Saturday.

To see if they can repair your broken “everything,” call 712-568-3450.