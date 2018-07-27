William “Bill” Henke, 67, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, formerly of Akron, Iowa, passed away Monday, July 23, 2018, at the VA Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Memorial service will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 5, 2018 at Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Reverend Eric Alm of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron will officiate. Military honors will be provided by the Hoschler American Legion Post 186 of Akron. Visitation with the family present will be from 2:00 p.m. until service time on Sunday at the funeral home. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

William Anthony Henke was born May 9, 1951, in Akron, Iowa, the son of William ‘Buzz’ and Marie (Weidenfeller) Henke. He attended school in Akron. Following his schooling, he went to work for Higman Sand and Gravel in Akron.

He enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and served for 4 years. Later, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served for 7 years. Following his honorable discharge, he moved to southeast Iowa where he worked as a mechanic until moving back to Akron.

While living in Akron, he owned and operated a small engine repair shop for five years until his health began to fail. Later, he moved to Sioux Falls.

Through the years, he enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, camping, fishing, and traveling. He also enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden, feeding the birds and squirrels, and listening to music. He had a soft spot in his heart for animals, especially his cats.

Survivors include his fiancé, Joslyn Hansen of Sioux Falls; his granddaughter: Elizabeth Henke; his brother: Leonard (Kim) Henke of Akron, IA; his sister: Elizabeth Gallentine of Omaha, NE; his niece: Missy Gallentine and her children, Jax and Arinna; two aunts: Dorothy Siebens and Lila Henke of Akron; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Buzz and Marie Henke; and his son: Danny Henke. ﻿