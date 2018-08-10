Akron Chiropractic Center From adjustments to alternative medicine

It’s been 33 years since Dr. Tim Allard opened Akron Chiropractic Center at 220 Reed St. on April 8, 1985.

Chiropractic services have evolved to include wholistic, alternative medical services in addition to chiropractic care, all provided by Allard.

He was just finishing up chiropractic training when Ronelle Kelly of Akron called looking for a doctor of chiropractic to replace Dr. Jon K. Chicoine who was leaving Akron. It was the middle of the Farm Crisis, interest rates were 17 percent or more, and banks weren’t loaning money.

“When I got here the only talk around town was that the school was going to close,” said Allard. “Most businesses were struggling. It was terrible.”

Shortly after opening his chiropractic office, Dr. Joseph Trotzig retired, the Akron Municipal Hospital closed, and Dr. Joseph Torbert died. It was a bleak time in Akron’s history but for a young new doctor of chiropractic, it became a dream come true.

“I’ve always tried to put my patients first,” said Dr. Allard. “I’m not happy when people have to leave either because they have run out of insurance or they didn’t have pain but still were ill so I’ve always been searching.”

It was because of exactly this empathy that Dr. Allard completed a three-year diplomat in orthopedics, then studied acupuncture, bringing these services to Akron. Eventually he took a 300-hour class in kinesiology.

“Our interest lies in illnesses and people who don’t respond to regular care, and it is alternative care that has become the driving force of the Akron Chiropractic Center, said Dr. Allard.

“Seventy percent of my patients have been to a multitude of other places,” said Dr. Allard. “They have issues outside other medical doctors’ scopes. Most people have done their medical testing and treatments. They don’t know what to do when they come to us. That’s where my interests lie.”

“We get the tough cases,” he said, adding many of his treatments aren’t covered by insurance companies.

Akron Chiropractic Center offers patients medical care through chiropractic, kinesiology and acupuncture. Dr. Allard also offers nutrition therapy, food allergy screenings, and Department of Transportation physicals, drug and alcohol testing.

Dr. Allard continually evaluates options to add to his practice but at this time his primary goal is to continue chiropractic care for the community.

The Akron Chiropractic Center is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 7 a.m. to Noon, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Dr. Allard is looking to add staff to expand his services even more to meet clients’ demands. With more staff, he will be able to expand office hours to include more afternoon and Saturday appointments.

Just call 712-568-2444 to make an an appointment.