A-W classes begin Aug. 23

By Julie Ann Madden

Students will begin the 2018-2019 school year with the annual flag-raising ceremony at 8:15 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 23.

But 2018-2019 school year activities actually began this week with class registration on Monday and Tuesday.

Then the school actually starts with sports before classes actually start.

First Football Games

The first high school football game is scheduled for 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 17 against Unity Christian on the Westerner field. This is annual the Sports Drink Scrimmage/Media Day.

The Westerners will take to the home field on Friday, Aug. 24. Game, against Westwood, begins at 7 p.m.

On Friday, Aug. 31, the Westerners will travel to Lawton to take on the Lawton-Bronson Eagles. Game time is 7 p.m.

The first junior varsity football activity is for players to get their equipment at 9 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 18.

On Aug. 27, the junior varsity football teams will take on Woodbury Central there. The 5:00 p.m. games is with the “B” and “C” teams and at 6:30 p.m., the junior varsity plays.

Open House

The district’s annual Open House will be from 5 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 22 at the school. This is a time for students to meet their teachers, bring their school supplies to their elementary classrooms or check out and fill their middle school and high school lockers. It’s also a time to catch up with classmates after summer vacation.

Freshmen Orientation

At 6 p.m., an orientation will be held for freshmen students and their parents/guardians. It begins with a pizza party in The Commons. Students will then have a “shortened schedule” where they can meet their teachers in each of their classrooms. The orientation will end with an informational meeting in the auditorium. Students will receive their computers and learn about the district’s 1:1 computer program.

The first day of school will be from 8:15 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. for all Grades DK-12.

Volleyball Games

The Lady Westerners will take on Westwood on the home court at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 23.

At 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 28, they will challenge Unity Christian, also on the home court.

On Thursday, Aug. 30, the Lady Westerners will travel to Everly to play the Clay Central-Everly girls at 5:30 p.m.