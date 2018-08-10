New hair salon to open in Akron soon

By Julie Ann Madden

A fourth hair salon will be opening in Akron in the next few weeks.

“Serenity Salon” will be owned and operated by Becky Meinen of Akron.

Many may know her as a former Customer Service Representative at Security National Bank or as a teachers’ aide at Akron-Westfield Community School.

Serenity Salon will be located in the former Salon 12 location in the Britton business complex building at 351 Hwy 12.

Meinen told The Akron Hometowner she has more than 15 years experience in the Cosmetology industry, recently only offering services to family and friends because she has been focused on her family.

She chose the name “Serenity Salon” because serenity means “a state of being calm, peaceful and untroubled.”

“Which is exactly how I want my clients to feel when they step into my door,” said Meinen, who graduated from the Iowa School of Beauty in 2004. “I will have coffee, soda and water as a special treat for clients as they receive their service.”

Clients can select hair cuts, hair coloring, facial lip and eyebrow waxing, manicures and pedicures. Walk-ins will be welcome.

“Serenity Salon” will be open late two nights each week for busy moms, dads and children. Appointments will also be available on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to Noon.

“I’ve enjoyed getting to know the people in Akron in my most recent jobs,” said Meinen, who is a Kingsley native, graduating from Kingsley-Pierson High School in 2002. “I am excited to become my own boss and be able to serve the community.”

Meinen is hoping to open by Sept. 1. Currently, she and her husband, Dustin, are renovating and customizing the salon.

“I am so excited to get the ball rolling,” said Meinen, “and I’m even more excited to open the doors and start taking clients.”

The Meinens have two children: Kaylie and Cole. Dustin is employed at Scanada International in addition to farming.

“A special thanks to my husband who has been so supportive and has also been working long hours after his full-time job to get the space ready,” said Meinen. “Thank you to Angie and Brad Britton for your guidance and support. To my family, friends and kids for their support.”

“Also, Connie Blake and the staff at Security National Bank for helping me make this a reality,” she added. “Everyone who has already contacted me expressing excitement and wanting to book appointments.”

The other three salons are The Lock Shop, The Shear Image and Cloud Nine.

Serenity Salon’s phone number will be 712-568-1007.