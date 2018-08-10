Century farm owner receives award

By Todd von Kampen

North Platte Telegraph

One of three families receiving the Aksarben Foundation Foundation’s Pioneer Farm Award for farm ownership of 100 or more years is a Union County resident.

Eda Ridgway of rural Alcester, S.D., along with her son, Tom Worth, accepted the award at a ceremony during the Lincoln County Fair in North Platte, Neb.

The family farm, knopwn as the Dillon-Worth farm, is loated four miles north of Wellfleet.

Worth, 42, moved from Sutherland, Neb., on to the Dillon-Worth home place in 1997 and has co-owned the operation with Ridgwaysince the 2014 death of his father, Charles H. Dillon.

His great-grandfather, Charles William Dillon moved from Nelson, Neb., to buy the farm in 1918.

The family raised corn and soybeans until about 30 years ago, Worth said, but he now grazes about 50 head of Angus cattle on the property.

HIs mother who now lives just across the Iowa line in Union County, S.D., remembers learning farm chores at an early age.

“You know, you’ve got to learn how to drive a tractor when you’re just knee-high,” said Ridgway, age 71. “We had a saddle horse. Now I don’t know if I could get my foot up in a saddle.”

Worth said it’ll be up to his two-year-old daughter, Charlee, to possibly keep the farm in his family until they can qualify for Askarben’s Nebraska Heritage Farm Awards, given to famlies who have owned the same farm or ranch for 150 years.

Nebraska Farm Bureau and the NEbraska Association of Farm Managers cosponsor the Pioneer and Hetirage Awards, which have recognized nearly 10,000 Nebraska agricultural families since 1956.