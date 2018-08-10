Calendar of Events

Sat., Aug. 11

• 7th annual Craig Tractor Ride registration 8:30 a.m. Craig City Park Shelter House. Stop at Akron Care Center about 9:30 a.m.

Mon., Aug. 13

• Akron Care Center 5th Anniversary. Photo being taken outside the bistro doors at 1:15 p.m. Any and all friends and family, staff and volunteers are welcome to be in the picture.

• Women bowlers meeting 7:30 p.m., Lazy Lanes Bowl & Grill

Wed., Aug. 15

• Akron Farmers Market, 5-7 p.m. Akron City Park, New Horizons Church serving.

Fri., Aug. 17

• Akron Truck & Tractor Pull, 6:30 p.m. at former airport ground just south of Akron, Pedal Pull at 6 p.m.

• End of Summer Bash, music and drinks, Broken Kettle Wine Cellars, 130 Reed St., doors open 6:30 p.m., live music by The Usual Suspects 7 p.m.

• First high school football game, 7 p.m., against Unity Christian at home. This is annual the Sports Drink Scrimmage/Media Day.

Mon., Aug. 20

• Akron Library planning meeting at the Library. 5 p.m. light supper, 5:30 p.m. planning for results meeting. Purpose to create a 5-year plan for the library and more. Second meeting planned for Sept. 17.

• Akron USBC (United States Bowling Congress) meeting of new bowling association, 7:30 p.m., Lazy Lanes Bowl & Grill. For both men and women

Wed., Aug. 22

• Akron-Westfield annual Open House 5 to 6 p.m., at the school.