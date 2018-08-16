Tractor Ride stops at Akron

Tractor enthusiasts came in 86 tractors to the Akron community Saturday morning as part of the Seventh Annual Craig Tractor Ride. The tractors circled the Akron Care Center building giving residents and guests a birds’ eye view of the colorful tractors. Residents took a poll of what color tractor was their favorite. Results were 13 green, 11 red and 1 orange. Tractor Ride participants also traveled up Fourth Street, giving local residents another opportunity to see tractors of yesteryear. The final Akron stop was at the Akron City Park where they enjoyed cookies, drinks and camaraderie before they made the return ride to Craig for lunch.