At a special Aug. 7 meeting, the Akron-Westfield School Board unanimously approved hiring six new staff members: • Robyn Van Eldik, Head High School Volleyball Coach • Sarah Schroeder, Assistant High School Volleyball Coach; • Jordan (Wood) Hoffman, Assistant Large Group Speech Coach; • Brand Dicks, Concession Stand Manager; • Devon Myers, Assistant High School Football Coach, replacing Trent Ruhland; and • Bobbi Fegley, Preschool Para-educator.