Life advice from a 30-year-old The Baby and the Bath-water

by Brendan Uhl

Technology has brought about tremendous change in the past few decades, and with it has come the liberalization of our social norms.

As a young adult, I have welcomed all of it. The rapid exchange of ideas, the extension of freedoms different segments of the population, the changes happening in drug policy: all of these I have applauded.

But as I age and learn (make mistakes), I’m beginning to wonder; what is it that we are giving up in exchange for a more liberal way of thinking?

What is it that we gave up when we threw out abstinence until marriage? I’m not so sure how many of us actually followed it, or even that it’s a good idea, but there is something to be said for waiting. Can we strike a balance between abstinence and “casual” sex?

What is it that we have lost at home for more connection via the internet? Could it be true that we are less connected in our communities as a result of being more connected with like-minded individuals online? Can we connect at large without neglecting our neighbors?

Is there something that we are missing by my generation’s general rejection of the traditional Christian faith? Is there a part of us crying out for something larger in its absence?

I don’t know the answers to these questions, I simply feel the need to ask them. Often I think the asking is more important than the answering.

In many ways it seems as though we’ve thrown the baby out with the bath water, but does it have to be so? I think not.

I’d love to hear your thoughts on this. Let’s start the conversation Send me an email at brendan.p.uhl@gmail.com.

Until next time…be well.