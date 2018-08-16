211 Reed St. building comes down

On Monday, the former Jacobson Auto Parts building at 211 Reed St. was demolished.

Akron city officials condemned the building a couple years ago, and in September 2016, owner Clayton Jacobson moved his business to the city’s 300 Reed St. building.

The building was taken down by Bill Boyer of Hawarden’s crew.

According to Jacobson, the building had been built in the 1940s after World War II. The previous building had been destroyed by fire and the owners had to wait until after the war to get materials to rebuild.

Jacobson had purchased the building in 1982 for his auto parts business.