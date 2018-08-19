Phyllis Welch Kamradt, 87

Phyllis Welch Kamradt of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away peacefully in her home with family present on Thursday, August 16, 2018.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 21, 2018, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Akron, Iowa. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, August 20, 2018 at Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Born Phyllis Mae Meins on July 16, 1931, in Westfield, IA, the daughter of George Meins and Edna Jans Meins Petty, her father passed away when she was 3-years-old. Her mother remarried, and she was raised by Edna and her stepfather, Elmer Petty. She shared the joys of her childhood with her brother and four sisters. Always a hard worker, she enjoyed the outdoors, especially gardening, and working in her yard, and had a love for good conversation.

On December 2, 1950, she was united in marriage to Robert James Welch. Four children were born from that union. Robert died October 29, 1975. A few years later, through a blind date, was reunited with a man she had known in her childhood. She married Lowell Kamradt on October 20, 1980, until he passed on February 28, 2009.

Left to cherish her memory are her four children: daughter Sharon (Jim) Schettler of Sioux City, her sons: Steve (LaNay) Welch of Akron, Leo (Sandy) Welch and Vincent Welch of Sioux City. She was proud of her grandchildren: Jason (Amelia) Schettler, Bridget (Matt) Breen, Jerod (Tracy) Welch, Jenny (Kyle) Schoen, Rob (Kerri) Welch and Kyle (Jennifer) Welch. Phyllis found great joy in her great-grandchildren: RJ, Elizabeth and Jason Breen, Rachel and Sarah Schettler, Tyler and Ali Welch, Jay, Kiley and Madison Schoen, Hannah, Hunter and Harper Welch, Elie and Easton Welch and great-great grandson, Noah Peters.

She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Ernie and Doris Petty of Elk Point, SD; her sister Lyna Wiberg, of Alcester, SD; and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Gladys and Cliff Faust of Westfield, along with many nieces and nephews.

Proceeding her death were her parents; husbands: Robert Welch and Lowell Kamradt; her sisters: Mary Welch and Agnes Trudeau; and great granddaughter, Anna Marie Schoen.

A special thanks goes to her amazing doctor, Dr. Kurt Rosenkrans, and his staff, the wonderful nursing staff at Mercy Medical Center, Dr. John Wolpert and the beautiful team of hospice workers, who helped provide her with comfort in her final days.