Gerald Bohr, 73

Gerald ‘Jerry’ Bohr of Westfield, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City,

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 20, 2018, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Akron. Burial will be at Westfield Cemetery.

Gerald Lawrence Bohr was born on August 24, 1944, to Lawrence and Helen (Schoenfelder) Bohr in Stickney, South Dakota. He was raised in Stickney and graduated from Stickney High School in 1962. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army. He served from 1962 -1965 during the Vietnam Conflict and spent part of his service in Korea. After Jerry was honorably discharged, he moved back to Stickney and worked as farm hand for his uncles. He moved to Royal, Iowa in 1968 to be closer to family and worked various jobs. He was united in marriage to Marilyn Mortensen on July 18, 1970, in Royal, Iowa. They made their home in Sioux City where Jerry worked as a mechanic for a car dealership. Jerry and Marilyn moved to Westfield in 1977. He then began repairing semi trailers at Fruehauf Trailer and later Keizer Refrigeration in Sioux City. Jerry retired in 2000 due to health reasons.

Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, guns and motorcycles. Their family would take weekend trips to Rendezvous where they would have black powder musket shoots. Jerry loved playing the guitar and listening to country music; he attended many country music festivals over the years. He was a gifted mechanic and handy man.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Marilyn; 4 children: Angela (Shannon) Hill of Ringgold, GA, Matthew (Beth) Bohr of Akron, IA, Anthony Bohr of Westfield, IA, and Charles (Patricia) Bohr of Burbank, SD; 8 grandchildren; 3 step-great grandchildren; siblings: Kenneth (Pat) Bohr of Royal, IA, Linda Sherbo of Des Moines, IA, Elaine (John) Stiras of Brooklyn Park, MN, Nancy (Steven) Lehman of Inner Grove Heights, MN, Diane (John) Walter of Omaha, NE, and Allen (Barb) Bohr of Royal, IA; mother-in-law, Joy Mortensen of Arizona; siblings in law: James (Phyllis) Mortensen of Wellington, CO, and George Mortensen of Waterville, MN; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, William; father in law, Wendell Mortensen; and beloved dog, Ginger.