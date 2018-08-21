Jerrine Collins-Fridley, 85

Jerrine Collins-Fridley passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at Hawarden Regional Healthcare in Hawarden, IA.

Services will be Friday, August 24, 11 a.m. at Elk Point United Parish Church, 603 S. Pearl St., Elk Point with Pastor David Bambas officiating. Visitation is Thurs., Aug. 23, 5-7 p.m. at the church with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Arrangements are with Kober Funeral Home, www.koberfuneralhome.com.

Jerrine (Jerri) Jack-o-Lene Osterbuhr was born August 5, 1933, to John Henry and Alvina Elora (Boetger) Osterbuhr in rural Richland, SD. She attended school in Elk Point, SD and worked at many places around the area in her lifetime.

Jerri loved working in her garden, shopping, spending time with family and friends, cooking supper every Wednesday for her son Hayden and his wife Val (whom she affectionately referred to as “my girl), hosting family cookouts and holiday meals, and traveling to various places with her daughter Kyle which included several trips to Texas to see her daughter, Dustine and family.

She is well known for her love of Cracker Barrel restaurants, delicious homemade bread, her silver rings on every finger of both hands, her strong work ethic, and her title of “Best Waitress” at Cody’s Homestead Restaurant for many years.

She is survived by her son, Hayden (Val) McInnis of Westfield, IA; her daughters, Kyle McInnis (Cal) Sweat of Sioux City, IA, and Dustine (Scott) Aubertin of San Marcos, TX; her grandchildren, Erryn Steiber of Blue River, WI, Brenden Buys of Sioux City, IA, Thaddaeus Sand of Omaha, NE, Demaris Sand of Omaha, NE, Judson Manthey of Lakeville, MN, Aubrey Green of Mequon, WI, Austyn Brouillette of Honolulu, HI, Eric Bishop of Sioux City, IA, Colt McInnis of Elk Point, SD, Gavin McInnis of Akron, IA, Brandi Ellsworth of Kyle, TX, and Jeremy Ellsworth of Austin, TX and many great grandchildren; her brothers, Mike (Vickie) Osterbuhr of Homer, NE, Koyne (Syd) Osterbur of Sioux City, IA, Rodney Osterbuhr of Elk Point, SD and her sisters, Bonnie Schroll of Columbia, MO, and Dixie Osterbuhr of Elk Point, SD.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Dwayne, her daughter, Dawn Demaris, her granddaughter, Brooke Lieber, and her husband, Keane Fridley.

The family would like to thank everyone at Hawarden Regional Healthcare for their loving and devoted care of Jerri during her stay and her friend Lea Reynolds for her help, caring, and devoted friendship.