Volleyball readies for season

The Akron-Westfield volleyball team, under the direction of new Head Coach Robyn Van Eldik and Assistant Coach Sarah Schroeder, is readying for the new season following their annual scrimmage Aug. 17. Action begins at home Aug. 23 when the Westerners face Westwood. First game begins at 5:30 p.m.

“We will have a strong frontline with returning varsity players senior Brooke Koele (6’1”), junior Kailee Tucker (5’10”), junior Kenna Van Eldik (5’10”) and freshman Natalie Nielsen (6’2”). Also returning to the court is setter junior Jaden Harris. This year we will be concentrating on the aggressiveness of our back row in order to help set up our front row for more success,” said Coach Van Eldik.

Varsity

Seniors: Brooke Koele, Lilly Stabe

Juniors: Jaden Harris, Kailee Tucker, Kenna Van Eldik, Autumn Bundy, Melissa Meinen, McKenna Moats

Sophomore: Mckenna Henrich

Freshmen: Natalie Nielsen, Aubie Hartman.

Junior Varsity

Juniors: Megan Swancutt, Kayla Johnson, McKenna Moats

Sophomores: Hailey Wilken, Tori Nemesio

Freshmen: Jadin Hartman, Taryn Wilken, Navaeh Beyer, Chloee Colt, Megan Meinen

C Team

Sophomore: Yaritza Gonzalez

Freshmen: Megan Meinen, Chloee Colt, Jadin Hartman, Kailey Jackson, Presley Monarch, Jersey Wendel, Emma Noll, Emmalie WIiken, Madison Green