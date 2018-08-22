Couple celebrates 50 years

Jeanne and Barry Klave of Akron will be celebrating their 50th anniversary Aug. 26, 2018 with an Open House. The Klaves were united in marriage Aug. 31, 1968, when a young Jeanne and Barry said “I do.”

The couple didn’t know what life had in store for them, but it has been an amazing 50 years with two sons, six grandchildren, four step-kids, and a sweet little great-granddaughter.

You are invited to come and celebrate the couple’s 50th anniversary Aug. 26, 1-4 p.m. at Security National Bank’s Community Room. Enjoy a light lunch, cake, and stories on how they have come this far.