August 22 is a special day for our sister, Nadine, she turns 80!

I am sure many of you in Akron know Nadine since she has lived here almost all of her life. She was close by when she earned her teaching degree at Morningside in Sioux City and where she taught for a couple of years.

Nadine married her high school sweetheart, Sam Philips, they have been married 59 years. They have three successful children: John, Ann, and Mark plus nine grandchildren.

Raising children didn’t stop her from being the librarian at our town library for many years. She somehow found time to do lots of volunteer work. Nadine served on the school board, even serving as its president. She helped students prepare for various speech contests, plus judged speech contests not only locally but with the district and state.

She and Sam faithfully prepared the Communion bread and wine for years at Immanuel; plus sang in the choir. Nadine and Sam delivered “Meals-on-Wheels” until Sam couldn’t and then Nadine continued to do it alone.

She has worked at the Thrift Store since it started, and has dependably put out the heavy signs alerting people when it is open.

She is an example of the saying: “When you want something done, give it to a busy person.” These are just a few of the things Nadine has done with her life. We are especially thankful for her visiting our Mother, almost daily, when our Mother, Roberta Dirks, was in the Care Center for seven years. No sooner had she passed away when our Father, Walt, was in the Care Center. And now sadly, Sam has been in the Care Center for over two years.

For those of you who might not know her personally I am sure you have seen her walking around town. She loves to walk! Nadine first developed the habit on the farm when she walked many miles on the gravel roads. She still shovels snow and mows her yard!

In short, she has lived a very active and productive life. Happy Birthday Nadine from your three sisters: Judy, Deanna and Sharon.