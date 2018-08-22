Merrigan announces candidacy for SD Senate

If we look to the
timeless horizon of our
common humanity and
purpose, our political
structure, imperfect as
it may sometimes be,
will always be based
on the ideals of truth,
tolerance, respect for self
and others, compassion,
and the willingness to
cherish the gifts we have
to give to each other.
May we continue to grow
and flourish in our
beautiful land.
The tragic death of Ted Curry, announced Democratic candidate for District 16 Senate (Union County and the southern half of Lincoln County) and a man of integrity and commitment to public service, has left a vacancy in this district.
I am announcing my substitute candidacy for District 16 Senate.
Liz Merrigan
–Retired Teacher and Negotiator
–Family Farm Owner
–-Spink Township Supervisor
* * * * * * *