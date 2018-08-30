Royalty is chosen for A-W Homecoming

“Travel Often, Win Always.” That is the Westerners’ 2018 Homecoming theme with Homecoming Week set for Sept. 9 – 15. On Monday, the Homecoming Royalty Court was announced. Homecoming Queen candidates are (Front Row l-r:) Alyson Ten Napel, Jennifer Ritz, Brooke Koele, Lilly Stabe, Sarah Ritz, Autumn Stowe, and King candidates are (Back Row l-r:) Aaron Hartman, Chase Stowe, Reagan Frankl, Nick Jacobs, Josh Armstrong, and Nash Lininger. Homecoming activities will kick off with the annual Westfield Supper on Sunday, Sept. 9 at the Westfield Community Center.