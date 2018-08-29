Meeting with Sen. Grassley’s office is Sept. 4 in Akron

Jacob Bossman, representative of US Senator Charles Grassley in 19 counties in Northwest Iowa including Plymouth, will be holding a meeting Tuesday, Sept. 4, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Akron Public Library, 350 Reed St.

According to Bossman, part of his job is to hold an annual open meeting, a traveling office hour, in each county to take opinions about the issues of the day and to help Iowans who are experiencing problems with a federal agency (IRS, VA, Social Security, immigration, etc.).

Senator Grassley’s goal is to make sure government is working the way it is supposed to. He understands it can be frustrating when a federal agency is not responsive to your concerns. He will get a response, and many are favorable.

All are invited to attend this meeting. However, if unable to attend you may contact Bossman by phone at 712-233-1860, or visit or write him in Sioux City at: Office of US Senator Chuck Grassley, 120 Federal Building, 320 6th Street, Sioux City, Iowa 51101.