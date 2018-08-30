A-W Falls to Westwood in opener

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield Westerners opened the season with a loss to the Rebels of Westwood of Sloan, 7-6. August 24 was the opening game for the 2018 season and turned out to be a disappointment, but it still ended up thrilling.

As you went up the hill, you first witnessed the Security National Bank and its annual tailgate event. There were four or five guys cooking and they had a ton of help. Two waiters were delivering cooked hamburgers and hot dogs to the ladies of SNB. They in turn were dishing up the food for the multitudes of diners. Milburn Renken was elbow deep in ice water handing out beverages. Curt Harris informed me that things were going well as he was the supervising coordinator.

Nick Jacobs put A-W into a 6-0 lead on a one yard run. Just before the half, Westwood’s Braulio Munoz scored on a one yard run and Sam Miller kicked the PAT to make it 7-6. Munoz had 124 yards rushing to lead all rushers.

Jacobs was 16 for 25 passing for A-W, for 224 yards. A-W had only 89 yards rushing. John Henrich had 49 yards in 12 carries. The offensive line just didn’t come off the ball very well, which also forced Jacobs to roll out both ways.

A-W had a couple of chances to score. They got into the red zone only to be turned away. One drive was killed off by a penalty, and a fumble stopped the other drive.

Penalties really hurt A-W as they had 10 for 80 yards, while WW had 2 for 15 yards.

On the WW scoring play, A-W had a 15 yard pass interference call and a 15 yard face mask. I questioned the interference call but the zebra had an excuse or answer. Worse yet, A-W was moving the ball and Jacobs found Frankl on the east sideline. Frankl made a good catch. The umpire said it was a catch but the side judge, who was at least 30 yards behind, said the ball came loose. The drive died at the end of the first half.

With 4.3 seconds left in the game, A-W had the ball on their own nine yard line. Jacobs rolled left and hit Chase Stowe, who broke free. He was getting hemmed in so he threw a lateral to Hunter Walkingstick. Walkingstick then lateraled back to Jacobs, who gave the ball to Reagan Frankl. Frankl had an open field but Francisco Rohner had the angle on Frankl. Rohner forced a fumble and the game ended on the WW two.

Defensively, A-W played pretty well. John Henrich led A-W with 10 tackles and Reagan Frankl had 9.

It wasn’t the most exciting game, but it ended up very exciting, only to fall two yards short.

A-W 0-6-0-0 = 6

WW 0-7-0-0 = 7

A-W WW

14 First downs 11

28-99 Rushes-Rushing 44-156

16-25 Passing 3-4

225 Passing yards 53

10-80 Penalties 2-15

1-1 Fumbles lost 2-1

1-47.0 Punting 2-33.0