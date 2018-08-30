A-W volleyball goes 1-3 against Westwood

It took four close sets but Westwood pulled out the 3-1 victory over the Lady Westerners Aug. 24 in the season opener on the Lady Westerners’ home court. Scores were 25-20 (l), 25-18 (W), 30-28 (L), 29-27 (L).

Westwood took the first game 25-20 and the Lady Westerners came back and won the second game 25-18. In both the third and fourth games, the score went back and forth and each game went long. A-W fought hard but came up a little short 30-28 and 29-27.

“Some awesome play and the girls did not give up,” said Coach Robyn Van Eldik.

The team ended with 23 kills with Brooke Koele and Natalie Nielsen having six each and Kenna Van Eldik and Kailee Tucker with five each, and Aubie Hartman with one.