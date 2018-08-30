Kenneth D. Richards, Age 74

Kenneth “Ken” D. Richards of Dakota Dunes, SD, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, July 24, 2018, surrounded by family.

A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8 at First Lutheran Church, Sioux City with Pastor Kristine Stedje officiating. Burial will be Monday, Sept. 10 at Memorial Park Cemetery with family present. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Ken was born May 8, 1944, in Santa Monica, CA, son of Ralph William Richards and Mary Jane (Pittman) Richards. The family moved to Brunsville, IA, where Ken was raised. He graduated from Central High School in Le Mars, IA, attended Morningside College and graduated from Westmar College in 1968 with a business administration degree. He excelled in football, baseball, track and leadership.

Ken met Pam (Bushman) at Westmar and they were married Sept. 4, 1965, in Ames, IA. Their daughter Ann was born in 1967 in Le Mars. They moved to Colorado Springs, CO, in 1968. Their son Jason was born in 1972 in Colorado.

Ken began his insurance career in 1965 and continued for 44 years. He was associated with NW Mutual Life in Le Mars, and Employers Ins. of Wausau and Richards Ins. Agency in Colorado. The family moved to Akron in 1980 to continue his career at Service First Ins. Brunsville, IA. He achieved his Certified Insurance Counselor designation. In 1991 he joined Iowa Bankers Ins. and Services, Inc., in Des Moines, IA, until retirement. He enjoyed working part time at Goode to Go in North Sioux City, SD, after he retired.

Ken was Jaycee director for the building of a track and field for the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind in Colorado Springs. Ken served in numerous church council positions, community organizations and volunteer programs. Ken and Pam moved to Dakota Dunes in 2003.

Ken loved his family, friends, golf, fishing, talking to people and was a Cyclones fan. He was so proud of each and every one of his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Pam; daughter Ann Thornton and Dominique Slone and son Jason and Gay Horn of Alamo, NV.; grandchildren Christopher, Reece and A.J. Thornton of Alamo, NV. and Dillon, Maddie, Jake and Hannah Vander Feen of Sioux Falls, SD; mother-in law Patricia Bremer and step-father-in-law Arnold Bremer of Akron, and a host of loving family and wonderful friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, stepdad Albert Jones and father-in-law Ervin Bushman.