Lynette Clarey, 67

Lynette Clarey of Akron, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 1, 2018, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Akron. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will begin at 4:00 p.m., Friday, August 31 with a Prayer Service with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m., all at the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron.

Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Lynette Marie Lane was born on August 6, 1951, in Vermillion, SD, to Kenneth and Norma Jean (Hewitt) Lane. Lynette lived in Sioux City, Iowa, until she was 14 years old when her mother passed away. Her family then moved to Vermillion. She was united in marriage to Terrance Clarey on July 3, 1971, in Vermillion. Lynette worked as a seamstress. She enjoyed many crafts: scrapbooking, sewing, ceramics and cross stitching. Her favorite time was spent watching her grandchildren in their many activities. She also participated in the Helping Hearts Generation Club.

Lynette is survived by her husband of 47 years, Terrance Clarey; children: Angela Clarey of Sioux City, Brandi Cox of Akron, Tiffany (Dave) Bowstead of West Des Moines, IA, and Ashley (Ryan Randels) Clarey of Omaha, NE; grandchildren: Tyler, Desiree, Kylee, Christen, Ross, Brodie, Logan, Peyton, Billy, Damon, and Staylee; great grandchild, Breyer; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Lynette was preceded in death by her son, Jeremy Clarey (2013); parents, Kenneth and Norma Jean Lane; grandma, Rose Johnson; and sisters: Kim Taggart and Deb Sargent.