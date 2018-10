Akron Legionnaires are trying to come up with a list of active duty military persons in/from the Akron-Westfield community. They will be honored during the pregame flag ceremony at the October 12 home football game.

If you are an active duty person or you know of any active duty men and women, please contact Warren Thompson at 712-541-2176. Those who are home on that date are invited to participate in the flag ceremony.