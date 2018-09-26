A-W gets nipped by Hinton Blackhawks

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield football team traveled to face an old nemesis, the Hinton Blackhawks, on Friday, September 21. The Blackhawks came from behind to pull out a one- point win with final score of 17-16. A-W had control of the ball in the first period as they ran 24 plays.

Nick Jacobs scored on the second play of the second quarter. Jacobs ran in from 14 yards out. The two point conversion gave A-W an 8-0 lead.

A-W had a nice 11 play drive midway thru the second quarter, but A-W fumbled the ball away at the Hinton 20.

Following a punt by Leighton Blake at the Hinton 21 yard line, the Blackhawks went to work. Hinton marched 76 yards on four plays. They completed passes of nine, 23, 24, and 20 yards to score. A-W’s pass defense was non-existent as it became a drive of pitch and catch to make it 8-7 A-W at halftime.

Hinton popped a quick opener right into the middle on the first play from scrimmage to start the second half. Braden Vonk went into the middle and outran A-W for a 65 yard touchdown. Vonk was virtually untouched to make it 14-8. Later, Andrew Hessa booted a 24 yard field goal to make 17-8 for Hinton.

A-W scored as John Henrich dashed 45 yards to score with 5:18 left in the game. A-W was trailing 17-16 at this point, and started at their own 31 yard line. A-W used nine plays to drive to the Hinton 26. A-W fumbled and Hinton recovered at their 30 and that was the game.

A-W’s offensive line blocking was not good. Hinton used stunts to put pressure on Jacobs. Jacobs, who is not really tall, had to roll out to find receivers. A-W had receivers open in the middle but it was to no avail. Plus, dropped passes did not help either.

Defensively we were getting handled pretty well. A-W was led by John Henrich on defense, who had four solo and six assisted tackles. Reagan Frankl had six, Levi Hemmelrick had seven, and Nick Jacobs had 6. Neuby, I don’t know what to tell you.

A-W 0-8-0-8 = 16

H. 0-7-10-0 = 17

A-W Nick Jacobs run for 14 yards. (PAT good)

Hinton Braden Vonk pass to Aiden Brock for 20 yards. (Kick good)

Hinton Braden Vonk run for 65 yards. (Kick good)

Hinton 24 yard field goal by Andrew Hessa

A-W run for 45 yards. (PAT good)

A-W H

16 First down 15

30-209 Rushes- rushing 40-149

16.37-1 Passing 10.17-0

143 Passing yards 153

352 Total yards 300

10-70 Penalties 5-40

2-2 Fumbles lost 2-2

4-31.5 Punting 6-32.1