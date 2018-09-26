A-W goes 1-1 at own triangular

The Akron-Westfield volleyball team won one match and lost one match at its own triangular with Elk Point-Jefferson and Alcester-Hudson Sept. 20.

In the first match, A-W faced a tough EP-J team losing 3-0 with set scores of 25-12, 25-16, 25-15. A-W then faced A-H in the second match and won 3-1 with set scores of 19-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-13.

Vs EP-J

Kailee Tucker had five kills, one assist, six digs, one block assist, and six for seven serves.

Brooke Koele had four kills, three assists, one dig, 10 block assist, one solo block.

Aubie Hartman had three kills, seven digs, two block assists, five for five serves.

McKenna Van Eldik had one kill, one dig, four block assists, four solo blocks, four for four serves.

Jaden Harris had one kill, 10 assists, 11 digs, six for seven serves.

Natalie Nielsen had one kill, three digs, nine block assists, two solo blocks.

McKenna Henrich had one assist, 10 digs, 12 of 14 serves with two aces.

Melissa Meinen had four digs, six of seven serves.

Autumn Bundy had eight digs.

Vs A-H

Kailee Tucker had 18 kills, five digs, one solo block, 12 of 14 serves with four aces.

McKenna Van Eldik had nine kills, seven digs, six block assists, two solo blocks, 13 of 15 serves with two aces.

Brooke Koele had seven kills, four assists, two block assists, one solo block.

Aubie Hartman had five kills, three digs, one block assist, one solo block, 11 of 11 serves with two aces.

Natalie Nielsen had four kills, one dig, four block assists, four solo blocks.

Jaden Harris had one kill, 29 assists, 14 digs, six block assists, 20 of 20 serves with three aces.

Melissa Meinen had 11 digs, 16 of 18 serves with three aces.

McKenna Henrich had 18 digs, 10 of 13 serves.

Autumn Bundy had one assist, seven digs.

At Alta-Aurelia Tournament

The A-W volleyball team competed in the Alta-Aurelia Tournament Sept. 22 placing third. A-W beat Clay Central-Everly, lost to Cherokee Washington, and beat Graettinger-Terril in pool play.

In the match for third, A-W faced Alta-Aurelia and won 2-1. They started the match with a loss in the first set, 21-17 and followed with 21-14 and 21-10 wins.

Brooke Koele finished with a total of 31 kills for the day and 21 blocks, McKenna Van Eldik with 21 kills and 14 blocks, Kailee Tucker with 18 kills and 24 digs, Natalie Nielsen with 22 blocks, McKenna Henrich 20 digs, Jaden Harris 40 assists and 55 out of 56 serves.