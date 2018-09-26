A-W begins third bond attempt process

By Julie Ann Madden

The Akron-Westfield School Board began holding public forums to get opinions from their school district’s voters and school community on future infrastructure needs and wants to provide the best education possible for students.

Prior to these forums, the school board hired CMBA Architects of Des Moines, which also has offices in Sioux City, Spencer, and Grand Island, Neb., to direct its third bond attempt. This firm has completed education projects for Hinton, Le Mars, Sioux Center and Sioux City districts.

This firm, along with school officials’ help, conducted surveys of faculty, staff and students.

The results showed “a lot of the same common recurring themes,” said Matthew Erion, CMBA Architects Principal Architect who led the forums with CMBA Architects Education Planners Adam Cobert and Adam Van Gorp.

Staff priorities were Hands-On Learning, Safety, Systems Updates, and Science/STEM.

Students’ priorities were Variety of Spaces, Student Spaces, Day Lighting-Outdoor, Science/STEM, Athletics and Stewardship.

Sept. 4 forum community participants’ priorities were Updates/Maintenance, Safety, Career-Tech Education/STEM, Science, and Lockers/Athletics.

“These ideas are not finalized — these are our thoughts after our initial findings,” Erion told the 64 people attending the first two forums. He also informed them his firm has worked on more than 100 educational projects in the past five years. “These are concepts, ideas. Most importantly, what we really want is some feedback from you and to see what your thoughts are.”

Erion pointed out the district has:

• A school campus comprised of three sections: the elementary constructed in 1962; the 1973 middle school-high school addition; and the 1997 “new gym” area.

• Steady enrollment growth.

• A facility with about 205 square feet per student, which is low when compared to area school districts. A-W needs more space for the number of students it has.

• A school district levy lower than other area school district’s. West Sioux, Sioux City and Hinton have higher levies while Le Mars is lower.

• An administration that has done well in keeping building maintained but is falling behind in updates.

Bond Vote

Although the school board has talked about having the bond vote in December, no official date has been set, said Board President Nick Schoenfelder.