Britton Chiropractic welcomes a new face

Britton Chiropractic has added a new member to their healthcare team. Brianne Forcier joined us on September 10, 2018. Brianne will be working as the clinic’s Practice Representative and as a Chiropractic Assistant.

Brianne, and her 2 younger brothers, were raised in Hawarden, IA by her parents Brent and Dana Hamilton. Brianne graduated from West Sioux High School in 2004. Brianne made Akron her home in 2012 and was married to Brian Forcier in May 2015. Brianne and Brian have 4 children, ages 13, 9, 8 and 4. Prior to accepting employment with Britton Chiropractic, Brianne was employed by Navigant in Vermillion, SD. Brianne’s spare time is spent with her family, which she enjoys the most, along with participating in bass fishing tournaments with her husband. Brianne also enjoys reading.

Brianne brings her knowledge of customer service, provider credentialing and billing, as well as a desire to learn and grow with Britton Chiropractic. “I am very excited to be employed with Britton Chiropractic, and to have the opportunity to serve the community with a friendly face! I look forward to meeting patients and helping them get the best care with Dr. Britton.” remarked Brianne.

“We are excited to see Brianne join our team. She will be a great asset to our healthcare team providing exceptional treatment and customer service making your visit to our office one of excellence. Stop down and say hi to Brianne,” notes Dr. Britton, owner of Britton Chiropractic & Rehab.

For more information about Britton Chiropractic & Rehab call: 712-568-2304 or visit their website at: www.BrittonChiropracticAndRehab.com