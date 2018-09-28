Claire Thuringer, Age 90

Claire Thuringer of Sioux City, Iowa, formerly of Akron, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at her home in Sioux City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mater Dei Parish – Church of the Nativity in Sioux City. Father Andrew Galles will celebrate Mass. Burial will be St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Monday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Claire’s name to Hospice of Siouxland.

Claire Theresa Bay was born August 25, 1928 in Akron, Iowa, the daughter of Axel and Margaret (Gleason) Bay. She attended school in Akron and graduated from Akron High School. She enjoyed waitressing at the High Point in Okoboji.

She was united in marriage to Louie Oaks on June 28, 1948. Claire and Louie made their home in Akron. To this union, a daughter, Patricia was born. Louie passed away October 1, 1959.

Claire later married Loren Thuringer on August 9, 1960. She and Loren made their home in Akron where they owned and operated Thuringer’s Store. They later moved to South Sioux City, Nebraska. While living in South Sioux City, she was a lunch helper at the school and nannied. She was also a waitress at Park Plaza in South Sioux City for many years. Loren passed away December 14, 1999.

She was a member of Nativity Catholic Church in Sioux City. She enjoyed dancing, playing bingo, and trying her luck at the casino. She loved her family, friends, and her pets, especially her dogs.

Claire is survived by many nieces and nephews; two sisters-in-law: Rita Bay of Scottsdale, AZ and Shirley Lael of Hawarden, IA; and one brother-in-law: Curtis Hansen of Sioux City, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Axel and Margaret Bay; her husbands: Louie Oaks and Loren Thuringer; her daughter: Pat Oaks; and her brothers and sisters: Eugene, Stanley, Donald, Jules “Brownie”, Paul, Phillip, Agnes Lamoureux, and Barbara Hansen.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Siouxland and Deer Hollow Pointe for their kindness and support.